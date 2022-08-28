JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE Updates: First shift of entrance test begins; check exam guidelines

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) is today conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. The exam will be held in two shifts today — the morning shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.
After the exam concludes today, candidates will be able to download a copy of their responses from 10 am of September 01 from the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys will be available for download at 10 am of September 03. Candidates will be able to raise objections 5 pm of September 04. After all objection requests are considered, the final answer keys will be declared at 10 am on September 11, along with the JEE Advanced result. According to the official schedule, the online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be open from 10 am of September 11 till 5 pm of September 12, and the tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.
In session 2 of JEE Main 2022, a total of 622034 candidates registered for the exams, out of which 540242 appeared. A total of 24 candidates have received a perfect NTA score in JEE Main, out of which only two girls have made it to the list. A total of 6,48,555 boys and 2,57,031 girls had appeared in the JEE sessions this year. After the JEE Main results were declared, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination, but only a total of 1.6 lakh students, including 50 foreign nationals, have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2022.
There are a total of 24 toppers in JEE Main 2022 exam
The number of candidates registering for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced after clearing the JEE-Main saw a gradual drop from 83.1 per cent in 2014 to 58.1 per cent in 2021, the data of the two-tier engineering entrance test show.
The number as well percentage of students was lowest (for the period being discussed) in 2021 when only 1.5 lakh of the 2.6 lakh eligible candidates — 58.1 per cent — registered to take the final examination, which would determine admissions to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. At 64.1 per cent, the previous year (2020) had 1.60 lakh students registering out of the 2.5 lakh who had passed the JEE-Main. Read full report by Pallavi Smart
Only 2.5 lakh rank holders were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination. To be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam, aspirants should have secured a minimum of 75 per cent marks in class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects. Additionally, they should have qualified the JEE Main exam and ranked among the top 2.5 lakh rank holders.
Candidates should note that the candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. However, SC, ST and PwD candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years. Also, candidates who will be previously admitted in an IIT will not be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022. Read more
The number of women cracking JEE-Advanced has steadily risen from 2014 to 2021, an analysis of exam statistics by The Indian Express has shown. Women are slowly but surely making their presence felt on the IIT campuses. An analysis of the JEE-Advanced data points to the shift taking place. Read full report by Tushar Verma here
The morning shift of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will conclude at 12 pm today.
The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be open from 10 am of September 11 till 5 pm of September 12, and the tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.
The provisional answer keys will be available for download at 10 am of September 03. Candidates will be able to raise objections 5 pm of September 04. After all objection requests are considered, the final answer keys will be declared at 10 am on September 11, along with the JEE Advanced result.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) is today conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. The exam will be held in two shifts today — the morning shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.