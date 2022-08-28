JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE Updates: First shift of entrance test begins; check exam guidelines

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) is today conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. The exam will be held in two shifts today — the morning shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.

After the exam concludes today, candidates will be able to download a copy of their responses from 10 am of September 01 from the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys will be available for download at 10 am of September 03. Candidates will be able to raise objections 5 pm of September 04. After all objection requests are considered, the final answer keys will be declared at 10 am on September 11, along with the JEE Advanced result. According to the official schedule, the online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be open from 10 am of September 11 till 5 pm of September 12, and the tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.

In session 2 of JEE Main 2022, a total of 622034 candidates registered for the exams, out of which 540242 appeared. A total of 24 candidates have received a perfect NTA score in JEE Main, out of which only two girls have made it to the list. A total of 6,48,555 boys and 2,57,031 girls had appeared in the JEE sessions this year. After the JEE Main results were declared, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination, but only a total of 1.6 lakh students, including 50 foreign nationals, have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2022.