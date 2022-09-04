JEE Advanced 2022: Last date to raise objections; check how to contest

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2022 on September 3. Now, candidates have time till today to raise objections, if any. Candidates can submit their feedback for the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates should remember that they only have time till 5 pm today to raise objections against the provisional answer key provided by IIT Bombay.

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will be able to see a link for downloading the answer key and another for logging in to the candidate portal.

Step 3: After clicking on the ‘candidate portal’ on the home page, candidates will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Key in your JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile number to login.

Step 5: Once logged in, candidates will be able to raise objections against the given provisional answer key.

Step 6: After submitting the answer key, download and save for future reference.

Once the objection portal is closed, authorities will assess the feedback provided by the candidates and release the final answer key and result on the basis of the revised answer key. The final result of JEE Advanced 2022 is expected to be released on September 11, according to the schedule released by IIT Bombay.