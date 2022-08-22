JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: When and where to download

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will release the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card on August 23 at 10 am. The admit cards can be downloaded till August 28, 2:30 pm by the registered candidates. The link will be activated at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — with the examination set to be conducted on August 28.

The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 will be available for the candidates to download by logging in to the candidate portal using registration number. It must be noted that the admit card of JEE advanced 2022 will only be available for the candidates who successfully registered for JEE Advanced Exam prior to the last date. The exam day guidelines will also be released by the authorities alongside the admit card.

How to Download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Tap the “Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Candidate portal for JEE Advanced 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 5: Tap “Login”.

Step 6: JEE advanced admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.

JEE Advanced Covid protocol guidelines-

Pre-Exam Preparation

COVID-19 self declaration (undertaking) on the admit card must be filled by the candidate properly. Furthermore, the candidate should follow the entry time communicated a day prior to the examination via SMS to prevent any crowding at the test centre entrances and to maintain social distancing. At time of entry, the filled in undertaking on admit card, and body temperature will be checked.

Candidate will be offered a fresh 3 Ply mask before entry. In order to stop chances of any UFM being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at centre only.

On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Candidates are advised to wait for instructions from the invigilator and not get up from the seat, until advised.