IIT Bombay invites applications for 30 ad hoc counsellor posts following student suicide crisis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s Student Wellness Centre (SWC) has invited applications for 30 ad hoc counsellor positions, including 26 student counsellors and four senior counsellors. Selected candidates could join as early as October 15.

The recruitment comes as the institute looks to strengthen its mental health support system following the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.

Sahil allegedly died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was found using his phone during a mid-semester examination. His death triggered large-scale student protests on the IIT-B campus.

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