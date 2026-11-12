IIT Bombay introduces e-Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation, Entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched an e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Innovation and Entrepreneurship through its Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE). The programme aims to help entrepreneurs, working professionals and innovation leaders develop business and entrepreneurial skills through academic and experiential learning.
The inaugural batch is scheduled to commence on November 16, with Jaro Education as its EdTech partner. The programme is open to graduates from recognised universities.
Both fresh graduates and experienced professionals can apply for this 36-credit programme, which covers topics such as venture creation, design thinking, entrepreneurial finance, technology-based startups, marketing, sales, and strategic leadership.
The total programme fee is Rs 4,50,000, excluding additional taxes. IIT Bombay announced that applications are open until November 12. Interested candidates can visit the official portal, execed.iimmumbai.ac.in, to register for this programme.
The course will include case studies, practical projects, business simulations and startup pitch presentations. It will combine live online classes with mandatory campus visits at IIT Bombay. Participants can complete the programme within 12 to 36 months.
According to IIT Bombay, the programme will help learners understand how to identify business opportunities, develop innovative ideas and turn them into sustainable ventures. It will also provide opportunities to interact with mentors, industry experts and professionals from the entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Candidates who complete the course will receive an e-Postgraduate Diploma from IIT Bombay and will be eligible for alumni status, subject to institute policies.