IIT Bombay introduces e-Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation, Entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched an e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Innovation and Entrepreneurship through its Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE). The programme aims to help entrepreneurs, working professionals and innovation leaders develop business and entrepreneurial skills through academic and experiential learning.

The inaugural batch is scheduled to commence on November 16, with Jaro Education as its EdTech partner. The programme is open to graduates from recognised universities.

Both fresh graduates and experienced professionals can apply for this 36-credit programme, which covers topics such as venture creation, design thinking, entrepreneurial finance, technology-based startups, marketing, sales, and strategic leadership.