IIT Bombay, IISc collaborate with IBM for advance AI, quantum computing research opportunities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have partnered with the International Business Machines (IBM) corporation today to speed up innovation in agentic AI, sovereign AI, quantum computing, and next-generation computing systems, broadening its research collaborations in India.

Continuing the collaboration established in 2018 with IIT Bombay, IBM researchers will work with faculty and students to study sovereign and Indic language model adaptation, multimodal AI, as well as AI infrastructure and knowledge retrieval.

Both parties will work on advancing sovereign AI and Indic language models to improve multilingual AI capabilities for Indian languages through efficient model adaptation and optimisation tools. The collaboration will also focus on the development of multimodal AI systems that would fortify software programming education, human-AI collaboration and intelligent operations across hybrid cloud environments.