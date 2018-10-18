IIT-Bombay, IISc among top 10 in QS BRICS University Rankings 2019

IISC and IIT Bombay have grabbed the top two ranks in the QS India University Rankings 2019 IISC and IIT Bombay have grabbed the top two ranks in the QS India University Rankings 2019

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has secured the eight position while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is at number 10 at the recent Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) BRICS countries ranking. However, out of the top 10 universities, 7 are from China with Tsinghua University tops the list. Some 403 universities in the five BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – were considered for this year’s rankings which is up from 300 last year.

The ranking, released on October 15, has been made by the British higher education marketing company Quacquarelli Symonds and it has increased the number of universities in the ranking to 400, a rise of 100 from the 2018 edition. The methodology for BRICS was based on eight indicators — academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, papers per faculty, citations per paper, staff with PhD, a proportion of international faculty and proportion of international students.

In the top 20 overall ranking, IIT-Madras is at 17th position and IIT-Delhi at 18th. China is also home to 113 of the 400 BRICS universities, while Russia has 101, Brazil 90, India 86 and South Africa with 13 complete the rest of the list.

Tezpur University said it has been ranked 146th among 400 universities in BRICS countries. “TU (Tezpur University) now ranks 146th amongst the BRICS nations (out of 400 institutions), which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa,” the central university said in an official release.

The rankings are for 2019, it added. “TU ranked 171-180th position in 2018 rankings. In India, TU ranks 36th position out of 75 higher learning institutions,” the statement said. The sample size was over 1,25,000 academic and employer responses, it added.

Here is the list of top 10 QS BRICS ranking

1) Tsinghua University

2) Peking University

3) Fudan University

4) University of Science and Technology of China

5) Zhejiang University

6) Lomonosov Moscow State University

7) Shanghai Jiao Tong University

8) IIT-Bombay

9) Nanjing University

10) IISc

