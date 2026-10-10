IIT Bombay, Kota, Cornell, NYU: Are ‘anti-suicide’ fans, nets enough to prevent student suicides?

A box of wall-mounted fans arrives at a hostel in Mumbai. A photo of it goes viral by evening. By morning, India is arguing about ventilation hardware and student despair at the same time. The reaction to IIT Bombay’s decision in September showed how quickly a discussion about hostel infrastructure can turn into a debate on students’ mental health.

IIT Bombay began replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted units in its hostels days after the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakod. Officials said the swap was part of a broader renovation programme planned earlier, not a response to Wakode’s death.

Wakode, 20, died by suicide in late September, after he was allegedly found with a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. Campus protests followed. Students demanded an independent probe into four deaths under the director’s tenure.

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Former dean Suryanarayana Doolla, who caught the alleged exam malpractice, faces charges under the SC/ST Act and abetment to suicide. But among all, the fans drew sharper reactions, with many calling them ‘Band-Aid measures’.

Kota’s suicide crisis, and the rules meant to fix it

India has seen this before. In 2023, 25 students preparing for competitive exams died by suicide in Kota. That was the highest toll in eight years. The administration ordered hostels to fit spring-loaded “anti-suicide” fans and nets around balconies and lobbies.

The Rajasthan government went further. It set up a 15-member committee headed by Education Secretary Bhawani Singh Detha. In late September, it issued nine pages of guidelines for coaching institutes, framed in consultation with the institutes themselves.

The committee’s diagnosis was blunt. It cited mental pressure, extreme competition and a low success rate. It blamed high parental expectations and the lack of any real counselling or grievance mechanism. It also blamed the practice of sorting students into batches by test scores, plus passing comments from teachers. It added monotony, a lack of co-curricular life, and distance from family.

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The rules aimed at addressing these causes. Batches must now be assigned alphabetically at admission and left unchanged until the course ends. Teachers may not discriminate on academic performance. Routine test results must stay confidential. Institutes cannot push students below Class 9 into medical or engineering coaching. Students get an easy exit and a refund within 120 days.

Other measures target daily pressure. They include a mandatory weekly holiday and no exams the day after a holiday. There is also a code of conduct for faculty and hostels. Facial recognition is meant to stop attendance fraud. Yet at the core remain the spring-loaded ceiling fans, the cages that enclose them, and the guarded balconies.

Fences, fixtures and an effort to save lives

Indian institutions did not invent the logic of restricting physical access. Campuses abroad have used it for decades, usually after a series of deaths.

At New York University, a cluster of student suicides in 2003 led to permanent transparent barriers around balconies. The university also blocked access to some residence-hall balconies. It fitted window locks that stop students from opening windows more than a few inches. Lanny Berman, then head of the American Association of Suicidology, says studies worldwide show barriers at “jump sites” work. His reasoning was that the decision is often impulsive, and that blocking the nearest means buys time.

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Cornell’s story is similar. In 2009-10, a cluster of deaths included three students who jumped from or near the bridges over the campus gorges within a month. The university ended up with permanent barriers on eight bridges and fencing at some cliff edges. Its consultants had flagged the lack of means restriction as a gap. They recommended barriers as one part of a multifaceted strategy. Timothy Marchell of Cornell Health said the university also secures access to chemicals, weapons and equipment that could be misused.

The University of Houston followed in 2023 after two students died on campus. It put security fencing around a building and temporary barriers on balconies, an inner stairwell and sky bridges. It set up a task force and ran a three-phase renovation. A senior vice-president later said the work was only one step, alongside initiatives for students’ mental and academic wellbeing.

Harvard’s ‘Means Matter’ guidelines, built on advice from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, say that restricting access to lethal means is one strategy within a comprehensive approach. They urge each campus to study its own data on attempts and deaths to see which methods recur. Staff should then scan the environment for rooftops, balconies, windows, bridges and lab chemicals.

In Britain, University College London and Brunel University of London fit window restrictors in student residences. At Oxford’s Wadham College, students may not tamper with restrictors. Roofs, parapets and canopies are off limits, and balconies have guard rails. None of the three says whether this is part of a suicide-prevention strategy.

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So do these measures work? Expert says, ‘Yes, but…’

Psychiatrist Vaishali Shanmugam said that the World Health Organization does recommend restricting access to lethal means as an evidence-based strategy. But its absolute effectiveness is hard to establish.

She argues such steps are an extra layer of protection and not a solution. Her worry is that fixation on environmental fixes diverts attention from academic and social stressors, institutional culture, and early identification. It also shifts focus from access to care and real support for students. In her words, it is time to stop “putting Band-Aids on bullet wounds.”

Look again at the foreign examples. None of those universities stopped at the hardware. Cornell paired nets with a wider strategy. Houston paired fencing with student-support initiatives.

Harvard’s guidance calls for means restriction as one tool among several. Kota’s own committee spent most of its pages on batches, holidays, counselling and teacher training.

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Physical barriers may help prevent deaths, but the real question is: what is being done beyond these measures to address student mental health and wellbeing?

(With PTI inputs)