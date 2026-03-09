IIT Bombay, Honeywell to set up centre of excellence for sustainability skills; offer certificate programmes

Honeywell, the diversified industrial technology and manufacturing conglomerate has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on sustainability skills and innovation at the institute’s Powai campus in Mumbai.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to train more than 100,000 students in sustainability-related fields by 2030 through industry–academia collaboration. The centre, titled the ‘IIT Bombay–Honeywell Centre of Excellence for Future Skills and Innovation’, will be created and funded by Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm in India.

Certificate-based programmes and training model

The Centre of Excellence will offer certificate-based programmes that combine coursework with hands-on projects addressing real-world sustainability challenges. The programmes will be open to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students from across the country.