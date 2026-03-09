IIT Bombay, Honeywell to set up centre of excellence for sustainability skills; offer certificate programmes

Honeywell, the diversified industrial technology and manufacturing conglomerate has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on sustainability skills and innovation at the institute’s Powai campus in Mumbai.
According to an official statement, the initiative aims to train more than 100,000 students in sustainability-related fields by 2030 through industry–academia collaboration. The centre, titled the ‘IIT Bombay–Honeywell Centre of Excellence for Future Skills and Innovation’, will be created and funded by Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm in India.
The Centre of Excellence will offer certificate-based programmes that combine coursework with hands-on projects addressing real-world sustainability challenges. The programmes will be open to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students from across the country.
According to the statement, the centre will support advanced laboratory infrastructure, equipment procurement, curriculum design and research and innovation grants. The objective is to develop practical skills related to sustainability practices across sectors.
The curriculum will focus on five learning tracks: sustainability reporting, sustainable finance, energy security, sustainability infrastructure and policy advocacy.
In its pilot phase over the next two months, the centre will establish core infrastructure, design specialised curriculum modules and train an initial cohort of around 250 students.
Following the pilot stage, subsequent phases of the programme are expected to engage nearly 20,000 students annually through structured courses and research-driven learning activities.
According to the statement, the training programmes will combine academic instruction with applied research and project-based learning aligned with industry requirements.
The partnership comes amid growing demand for professionals trained in sustainability and green technologies as India expands renewable energy capacity and other climate-related initiatives.
India aims to create about 3.4 million jobs in the green sector by 2030, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24. At the same time, the renewable energy sector is expected to face a shortage of skilled professionals in areas related to sustainability and energy systems, according to data cited in the official statement.
The Centre of Excellence is intended to address this gap by developing specialised training programmes that combine academic knowledge with industry applications in sustainability and energy systems.