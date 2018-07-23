IIT-Bombay generates highest revenue, Rs 17.99 crore in 2017-18: HRD Ministry

IIT-Bombay generated a revenue of Rs 17.99 crore during 2017-18 from inventions, research, consultancy and patents IIT-Bombay generated a revenue of Rs 17.99 crore during 2017-18 from inventions, research, consultancy and patents

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) generated the highest revenue in the last three years through research, inventions, consultancy and patents, according to the Union Human Resource Development Ministry data. IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi clinched the second and third positions in terms of revenue generated from these sources.

IIT-Bombay generated a revenue of Rs 17.99 crore during 2017-18 from inventions, research, consultancy and patents. The revenue generated by the institute during 2016-17 and 2015-16 was Rs 17.11 crore and Rs 10.55 crore respectively, according to the data. “There is no relationship between the revenue generated by IITs and the annual budget allocated to them by the ministry in the form of grants-in-aid (GIA),” a senior HRD Ministry official said, as reported by PTI.

“GIA is given for development of infrastructure and to meet recurring expenses such as salaries, fellowships, pensions and other administrative expenses. “The amount of revenue generated depends on the number of inventions, research and consultancy projects undertaken and patents filed by an institute,” the official said.

The revenues generated by the IIT Madras during 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 were Rs 11.67 crore, Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 7.15 crore, respectively. IIT Delhi generated Rs 10.61 crore, Rs 8.841 crore and Rs 7.030 crore during the corresponding periods.

