IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 result released LIVE UPDATES: Over 1.26 lakh qualified in engineering entrance

GATE result 2021 available now. Image source: IIT Bombay

GATE 2021 result LIVE UPDATES: The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay) released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on March 19. The exam was concluded on February 14, and this year, overall 78 per cent attendance was recorded. The exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The GATE result has been announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

The candidates can check the result through the official website– gate.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’. Log-in using registration number and password. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.