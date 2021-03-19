scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 result released LIVE UPDATES: Over 1.26 lakh qualified in engineering entrance

GATE 2021 result LIVE UPDATES: A total of 1.26 lakh (1,26,813) candidates got qualified in GATE 2021, the pass percentage this year was 17.82 per cent. Out of the total qualified candidates of GATE 2021, 98,732 are male and 28,081 are female candidates. Download score card at gate.iitb.ac.in

Updated: March 19, 2021 10:05:04 pm
GATE result 2021GATE result 2021 available now. Image source: IIT Bombay

GATE 2021 result LIVE UPDATES: The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay) released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on March 19.  The exam was concluded on February 14, and this year, overall 78 per cent attendance was recorded. The exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The GATE result has been announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

The candidates can check the result through the official websitegate.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link 'GATE 2021 result'. Log-in using registration number and password. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Live Blog

IIT-Delhi GATE result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Here's how to download score card at gate.iitb.ac.in

22:00 (IST)19 Mar 2021
Download GATE 2021 score card now

The candidates can check and download the score card through the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2021 ’. Log-in using registration number and password. The score card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference

21:50 (IST)19 Mar 2021
Over 1.26 lakh qualified in GATE 

A total of 1.26 lakh (1,26,813) candidates got qualified in GATE 2021, the pass percentage this year was 17.82 per cent. Out of the total qualified candidates of GATE 2021, 98,732 are male and 28,081 are female candidates. "The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varies from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent," IIT-Bombay release mentioned. 

21:36 (IST)19 Mar 2021
Steps to check GATE result 

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

21:25 (IST)19 Mar 2021
GATE 2021 result released 

The result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been released on March 19. The candidates can check the result through the official website– gate.iitb.ac.in 

GATE result 2021 GATE result 2021 available now at gate.iitb.ac.in. File

GATE 2021 result LIVE UPDATES:  The overall cut-off is expected to go down this year, which will be around 34. The candidates above 75 marks will be eligible for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), while for MTech from IITs, marks above 65 required.

