IIT-Bombay GATE 2021: Check result release date and time

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is scheduled to release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on March 22. The result will be available on the website- gate.iitb.ac.in. The answer key will also be available on the website.

The result will be announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

READ | Check paper analysis of GATE 2021 day 1 | day 2 | day 3 | day 4

The GATE exam was concluded on February 14, and this year, overall 78 per cent attendance recorded. The exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic. There were a total 616 exam centres arranged across 200 cities all over the country, the IIT-Bombay in its release mentioned today. Over 9 lakh admit cards were issued.

According to the experts, the cut-off this year will be around 34. The candidates above 75 marks will be eligible for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), while for MTech from IITs, marks above 65 required.