IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 response sheet released, here’s how to download

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 today. The response sheet is available at the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in.

The preliminary answer key will be released soon. Students can also raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer key. The objection raising window will be open till February , as per the official schedule. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objections will be studied and those which are considered to be right will be incorporated in the final answer key.

GATE answer key 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on answer key objection link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on the question you think is wrong, write argument, attach supporting documents

Step 5: Make payment of objection fee

Step 6: Submit

The result will be released on on March 22. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result. The engineering entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to take admission in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and several other institutes, as well as they, will be eligible to apply for jobs at several public sector undertaking (PSUs).