IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 final answer key released, here’s how to check

IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on March 17. The candidates can check and download the answer key through the website– gate.iitb.ac.in.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on February 26.

GATE answer key 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘final answer key’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Final answer key will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The result will be released on March 22. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result. The engineering entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to take admission in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and several other institutes, as well as they, will be eligible to apply for jobs at several public sector undertaking (PSUs).