GATE 2021 last day analysis: Maximum students attempted ‘humanities and social sciences’ from IIT-Bombay zone

GATE 2021: The last day of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 was held today, the candidates appeared for the newly introduced humanities and social sciences in the morning shift. According to the organising chairman, Prof Deepankar Choudhury, the attendance for the newly introduced subject was maximum in the IIT-Bombay zone with 82.6 per cent appeared for both humanities and social sciences, mechanical engineering from Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. A total of 13,508 students allotted for humanities and social sciences, while 14,196 students applied to appear.

Overall, the attendance of the shift seven was 77.5 per cent, and a total of 89,030 candidates were allowed to to appear in this session.

The candidates attempted the exam today reviewed the difficulty level as above moderate. Mamta Jha, a GATE aspirant said, “There were no multiple select type questions in today’s mechanical engineering paper. The sections like engineering mechanics, production engineering, engineering mathematics were quite difficult. The numerical questions were lengthy and time-consuming.”

Kajal Vats, community manager, Gradeup said, “The mechanical engineering paper was moderately difficult. There were 8 to 10 theoretical questions asked in the paper, rest were numerical. Around 32 numerical answer type (NAT) questions were asked in the paper which was lengthy and time-consuming. The questions from engineering mechanics, maths a bit difficult.”

According to the GATE expert, the cut-off will be around 34. The candidates above 75 marks will be eligible for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), while for MTech from IITs, marks above 65 required.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE this year which includes over 2 lakh (2,88,379) female students.