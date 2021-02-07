GATE 2021 day two: 79.63% attendance in shift 3, candidates find paper ‘moderately difficult’

GATE 2021 day 2: A total of 79.63 per cent candidates attempted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) paper in the morning session of day two. IIT-Bombay, the exam conducting organisation informed indianexpress.com, a total of 1,22,029 candidates are registered to appear in shift 3, and 1,23,768 candidates in shift 4 of the engineering entrance test.

Deepankar Choudhury, GATE 2021 chairperson said, “In the last two years, the attendance in GATE was recorded between 70 to 80 per cent. The attendance was around 80 per cent this year, 77.2 per cent recorded in the first session, and 78.6 per cent in second session despite nation-wide chakka jam yesterday.”

According to the candidates attempted the exam today, the paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. Saniya Yadav, GATE candidate, said, “The sections like power system, electric circuits were quite difficult, and it carried most of the questions. The maths portion was tricky, but the electrical machine part was easier.”

In the newly introduced paper pattern, the multiple select type (MST) questions were included, but today’s paper has no questions of this type, said candidate Ronita Sharma. “The sections like power system, electric circuits have most of the questions- 28, 31 respectively. The section was moderately difficult, while maths sections has around 28 questions. The overall paper can be reviewed as moderately difficult,” she said. In multiple select type (MST) questions, more than one of the options is correct.

The expert also reviewed paper as moderately difficult. According to Kajal Vats, community manager, Gradeup, “The cut-off this year expected to be around 28, last year it was 31. The paper was above moderate, and the questions were randomly selected, one or two marker were not in proper sequence.” The candidates in the rank between 150 will be eligible for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and in the rank between 3,000 can qualify for MTech from IITs.

The exam will be continued on February 13 and 14. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE this year, and 14,196 candidates for newly introduced humanities subjects.