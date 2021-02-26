IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 answer key released, here’s how to check

IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021on February 26. The students can check and download the preliminary answer key through the website– gate.iitb.ac.in.

Students can also raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer key. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objections will be studied and those which are considered to be right will be incorporated in the final answer key.

GATE answer key 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key objection link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on the question you think is wrong, write argument, attach supporting documents

Step 5: Make payment of objection fee

Step 6: Submit

Step 7: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The result will be released on March 22. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result. The engineering entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to take admission in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and several other institutes, as well as they, will be eligible to apply for jobs at several public sector undertaking (PSUs).