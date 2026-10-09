IIT Bombay exams resume with tighter halls but softer penalties for cheating

As IIT Bombay resumes its mid-semester examinations on October 10 and 11, students and invigilating teaching assistants (TAs) have been told to report half an hour early, leave phones and bags outside the examination building and expect to be checked for unauthorised material.

The remaining papers were suspended after second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester exam.

The office of the Dean (Academics) emailed the instructions on Friday. The email does not explicitly mention the institute’s decision to revert to its 2015 punishment rules for academic malpractice. But the ‘Academic Malpractice’ page linked in the email no longer lists the July 2026 document on ‘Disciplinary Actions for Acts of Academic Malpractices’, which was considered stringent. It now carries the rules finalised in April 2015, which prescribe comparatively lenient penalties.