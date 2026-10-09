IIT Bombay exams resume with tighter halls but softer penalties for cheating

Phones, bags and late entry are out as mid-sems restart this weekend, three weeks after a student's death. Without announcing it, the institute has also dropped its strict July rules and gone back to the 2015 ones. A phone in the exam hall no longer means suspension.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 03:59 PM IST
The new programme, offered by the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR),is a six-month courseIIT Bombay (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representative)
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As IIT Bombay resumes its mid-semester examinations on October 10 and 11, students and invigilating teaching assistants (TAs) have been told to report half an hour early, leave phones and bags outside the examination building and expect to be checked for unauthorised material.

The remaining papers were suspended after second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester exam.

The office of the Dean (Academics) emailed the instructions on Friday. The email does not explicitly mention the institute’s decision to revert to its 2015 punishment rules for academic malpractice. But the ‘Academic Malpractice’ page linked in the email no longer lists the July 2026 document on ‘Disciplinary Actions for Acts of Academic Malpractices’, which was considered stringent. It now carries the rules finalised in April 2015, which prescribe comparatively lenient penalties.

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Under the July rules, a student found carrying a phone into an exam got an FR (fail and repeat) grade and a semester’s suspension. Under the 2015 rules, carrying a phone means the loss of one grade, while using it means an FR. A special meeting of the IIT Senate finalised the decision on Wednesday.

Wakode’s death led to two days of massive student protests. Students then submitted an 18-point charter of demands to Director Shireesh Kedare, seeking reforms ranging from the examination system to student welfare and greater mental health support.

Kedare set up an eight-member committee of four students and four faculty members to revisit exam conduct rules. Its report, presented at the Senate meeting, included instructions for students, TAs and invigilators. Its proposals on handling malpractice cases are yet to be finalised.

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Under the new instructions, students must be in their seats at least 10 minutes before the paper starts, and entry will close half an hour after it begins. Students not taking an exam cannot enter the examination building during exam hours. Only an original identity card and essential stationery are allowed. Bags, notes, books and papers are barred from the building, except authorised material for open-book exams, as are mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, earphones, headphones and other electronic gadgets. “Students may be checked for possession of unauthorised materials,” the instructions state.

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TAs too must report 30 minutes early with original identity cards and cannot bring bags, mobiles, headphones, earphones, papers, manuscripts, reading material or laptops into the hall. They must allow only one student at a time to step out for a bio-break.

TAs, who are generally senior students pursuing master’s or PhD courses at the institute, have been told to “take the invigilation seriously. And report the cases of suspected unauthorised acts promptly to the faculty invigilator.”

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

 

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