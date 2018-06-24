IIT-Bombay earns highest for patents

IIT-Bombay. (Express Archive) IIT-Bombay. (Express Archive)

THE IIT- Bombay, makes an average annual earning of Rs 2.2 crore from its patents, according to a survey released by the Board for Student Publications, IIT-Delhi.

Among the four premiere IITs – Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur and Madras – the Bombay campus sees the highest annual earning for patents, found the survey published as “The Pan IIT” series.

While IIT-Bombay and Madras earn Rs 2.2 crore and Rs 2.18 crore a year (average over the past three years) respectively, their counterparts at Kharagpur and Delhi fall far behind. The Delhi campus earned Rs 35.71 lakh in three years, and the Kharagpur campus earned only slightly more at Rs 49.95 lakh.

The survey also found that IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay were trudging downhill as the earning from patents was reducing over the last few years. IIT-Madras, on the other hand, has earned Rs 1.85 crore from technology transfer fees and royalties during the year 2016-17. In the same year, IIT-Bombay had the highest number of client organisations for sponsored research.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App