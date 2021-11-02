IIT-Bombay, Delhi among top 50 in QS Asia Rankings 2022

As many as 118 Indian universities have figured in the QS World University rankings Asia 2022. Five Indian Institutes of Technology along with IISc and Delhi University have entered the prestigious group of the top 100 institutes in Asia. IIT-Bombay grabs the 42nd position followed by IIT Delhi (45) and IIT Madras (54).

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is placed at the 56th spot followed by IIT Kharagpur (60), IIT Kanpur (64), and University of Delhi (77), as per the data released today by QS.

​​IIT Bombay secured an overall score of 71 out of 100. The institute ranked 37th last year. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have also secured a spot in the top 200 this year.

In the top 10, five universities are from China. The National University of Singapore has secured the first position followed by Peking University at the second place and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) at the third position.

The QS Asia University Rankings highlight the top universities in Asia each year. The rankings are based on 11 indicators which include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network among others.