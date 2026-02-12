IIT Bombay, Columbia University sign MoU to establish centre of AI for manufacturing

The university delegations at the sidelines of the event (Image via IIT-B)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Columbia University, United States, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Columbia–IIT Bombay Centre of AI for Manufacturing. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, according to the official statement.

Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Higher Education Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan were also present at the event.

According to the Ministry of Education, this centre is among the AI-focused initiatives supported by the government. The Ministry has so far initiated four AI centres. The Columbia–IIT Bombay Centre of AI for Manufacturing will function as a joint research and translation centre focused on applying artificial intelligence in manufacturing systems.