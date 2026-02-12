IIT Bombay, Columbia University sign MoU to establish centre of AI for manufacturing

The establishment of the centre is aimed at strengthening research collaboration between Indian and international institutions in the field of artificial intelligence and its industrial applications

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 05:24 PM IST
The university delegations at the sidelines of the eventThe university delegations at the sidelines of the event (Image via IIT-B)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Columbia University, United States, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Columbia–IIT Bombay Centre of AI for Manufacturing. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, according to the official statement.

Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Higher Education Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan were also present at the event.

According to the Ministry of Education, this centre is among the AI-focused initiatives supported by the government. The Ministry has so far initiated four AI centres. The Columbia–IIT Bombay Centre of AI for Manufacturing will function as a joint research and translation centre focused on applying artificial intelligence in manufacturing systems.

The centre will work on developing AI systems for real-world manufacturing applications and aims to build interoperable and scalable solutions that can be adopted across sectors.

The Centre of AI for Manufacturing will address multiple segments of the manufacturing sector. These include semiconductors, robotics, industrial production, pharmaceuticals, food processing, refining and petrochemicals, construction and infrastructure, as well as transport and logistics.

According to an official statement, the centre will combine expertise in artificial intelligence, optimisation, process engineering, and manufacturing systems from both institutions. The collaboration will focus on addressing operational challenges such as legacy machinery, variable data quality, real-time decision-making requirements, and workforce diversity in industrial settings.

Research, industry engagement and public goods

The centre will engage with industry partners to undertake applied research and develop customised solutions for manufacturing enterprises. It will also focus on talent development and support for startups working in the AI and manufacturing space.

In addition, foundational datasets, models, and interfaces developed through the centre are expected to be released as public goods, according to an official statement. The initiative is intended to support a broad range of manufacturing units, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), by enabling access to AI-based tools and infrastructure.

According to the Ministry, the establishment of the centre is aimed at strengthening research collaboration between Indian and international institutions in the field of artificial intelligence and its industrial applications, with a specific focus on manufacturing systems and technology translation.

 

