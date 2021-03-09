IIT-Bombay CEED 2021 result released, here’s how to check

CEED result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bombay) on March 8 released the result for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the result through the website- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED score is being calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in part A marks and 75 per cent weightage to scores obtained in part B.

CEED result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.c.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘score card’

Step 3: Click on ‘log-in’

Step 4: Log-in using email id and password

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.