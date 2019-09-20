IIT Bombay CEED 2020 schedule released: Check exam dates, admit card, application process

CEED 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the schedule for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2020. The online application process will begin from October 9, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website- ceed.iitb.ac.in till November 9, 2019.

The CEED 2020 will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. The admit card will be available to download from January 1.

CEED 2020: Exam pattern

The CEED examination will be conducted in two parts — Part A and Part B. All candidates must answer both the parts.

Part A is a computer-based screening test. It evaluates visualization and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, observation and design sensitivity. Part A contains objective type questions — numerical answer type questions (NAT), multiple select questions (MSQ) and multiple choice questions (MCQ). Candidates who are shortlisted in Part A using the method mentioned in the brochure will qualify for the evaluation of Part B.

Part B evaluates drawing, creativity, communication skills, and problem identification skills. Part B scores will be calculated using the method mentioned in the brochure.

The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A marks and 75 per cent weightage to scores obtained in Part B.

Exam centres

CEED 2020 will be held in the following cities :

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Vishakhapatnam.

The results will be declared on March 4, 2020.

The CEED 2020 score card can be downloaded from March 4, 2020 from this website. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. The CEED 2020 score card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status, as per official notification.