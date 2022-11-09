scorecardresearch
IIT-Bombay best in India, Chinese universities dominate QS Asia university rankings 2023

IIT-Bombay has improved its position from last year’s 42nd position ti 40th position this year followed by IIT Delhi (46) and IIT Madras (59).

iit bombay, university rankings, best asia universitiesIndian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is placed at the 52nd spot followed by IIT Madras (53)(Express archive)

A total of 118 Indian universities have figured in the QS Asia University rankings yet again this year. Five Indian Institutes of Technology along with IISc and Delhi University have entered the prestigious group of the top 100 institutes in Asia. IIT-Bombay has improved its position from last year’s 42nd to 40th rank this year followed by IIT Delhi (46) and IIT Madras (59).

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is placed at the 52nd spot followed by IIT Madras (53), IIT Kharagpur (61), IIT Kanpur (66), and University of Delhi (85), as per the data released today by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a UK-based ranking authority.

Read |Despite increase in hiring, companies offer internships over permanent roles: How placement structure changed post-Covid

Apart from these, IIT Roorkee, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), BITS Pilani have also secured a spot in the top 200 this year.

In the top 10, five universities are from China. Peking University has secured the first position followed by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore in second place and Tsinghua university, China at third position. 

The QS Asia University Rankings highlight the top universities in Asia each year. The rankings are based on 11 indicators which include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, and international research network among others.

In 2022 rankings, IIT Bombay had dropped from 37th position to the 42nd position in the Asian rankings. However, the number of universities featured in the ranking remained same in 2022 and 2023. Peking University ranked number 1 this year and was in second place in QS Asia 2022 rankings.

 

