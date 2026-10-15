IIT Bombay asks students not to discuss caste, admission category, JEE ranks under anti-discrimination guidelines

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued anti-discrimination guidelines advising students, faculty members and staff against asking peers about their birth or admission category, JEE (Advanced) ranks, GATE scores or other details that could reveal their caste or related background and lead to “conscious or subconscious bias”.

The guidelines were released on Tuesday by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs. It aims to “foster inclusivity within the campus and encourage students to bond irrespective of caste, religion, or socio-economic background”.

According to the guidelines, asking fellow students about their birth or admission category, or seeking information such as their JEE (Advanced) ranks and GATE scores, is inappropriate if it could lead to bias. The institute noted that even questions asked out of curiosity could have a negative impact and be perceived as discriminatory.