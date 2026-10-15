IIT Bombay asks students not to discuss caste, admission category, JEE ranks under anti-discrimination guidelines

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued anti-discrimination guidelines advising students, faculty members and staff against asking peers about their birth or admission category, JEE (Advanced) ranks, GATE scores or other details that could reveal their caste or related background and lead to “conscious or subconscious bias”.
The guidelines were released on Tuesday by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs. It aims to “foster inclusivity within the campus and encourage students to bond irrespective of caste, religion, or socio-economic background”.
According to the guidelines, asking fellow students about their birth or admission category, or seeking information such as their JEE (Advanced) ranks and GATE scores, is inappropriate if it could lead to bias. The institute noted that even questions asked out of curiosity could have a negative impact and be perceived as discriminatory.
The institute has also prohibited the exchange or forwarding of messages, including jokes, that are abusive, hateful, casteist, sexist or display bigotry based on religion or sexual orientation, and could be construed as harassment or bullying.
“This includes all forms of communication, whether on WhatsApp, Facebook, email, or in person. Violations can lead to severe punishment,” the communication stated.
Instead, IIT Bombay has encouraged students to build relationships around common interests, including academic departments, sports, music, movies, hometowns and hobbies.
The guidelines come amid renewed scrutiny of student welfare and allegations of caste-based discrimination following the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode on September 18. Wakode was found dead in his hostel room after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester examination, triggering student protests on campus.
Wakode’s parents have accused Professor Suryanarayana Doolla of harassment and caste-based discrimination. Earlier this month, the police questioned the professor for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide. The allegations remain subject to investigation.
The institute’s communication is part of its broader efforts to strengthen student welfare, streamline institutional processes and enhance student participation.
Meanwhile, IIT Bombay had resumed its mid-semester examinations on October 10 and 11. The institute advised students and invigilating teaching assistants (TAs) to report half an hour early, leave phones and bags outside the examination building and expect to be checked for unauthorised material.
— with inputs from PTI