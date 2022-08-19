scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

IIT-Bombay approves partial rollback of fee hike

According to the fee committee's proposal, the tuition fee for new admissions to PG and PhD has been reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 15,000 and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,750 respectively.

Students who were protesting against the fee hike withdrew their week-long hunger strike on August 12 after the proposal presented by the administration assured considerable reduction in fee hike.(File)

The highest decision-making body at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay — the Board of Governors (BOG) — on Friday finalised the partial rollback of the hiked fee for the autumn semester 2022-23.

A new revised fee circular will now be issued by the administration. Confirming the development, a senior IIT-Bombay official said, “The fee committee proposal to reduce hiked-fee has been approved by the BOG. For other recommendations, there are the administration has separate committees to formulate a plan.”

According to the fee committee’s proposal, the tuition fee for new admissions to PG and PhD has been reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 15,000 and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,750 respectively. For on-roll students, too, the total hiked-fee sees considerable reduction at around 10 percent.

Students on Friday received a new email informing that the fees for UG/PG/PhD for on-roll and new admissions has been revised and will be implemented soon. “The excess academic fees paid by the new entrants and on-roll students for Autumn Semester, 2022-23 will be reimbursed in due course of time,” stated the email sent to students by the institute administration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visitPremium
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Students who were protesting against the fee hike withdrew their week-long hunger strike on August 12 after the proposal presented by the administration assured considerable reduction in fee hike.

The proposal includes some other recommendations like subscription-based tuition fee for senior PhD students who are not taking any class, another subscription model for faculty and staff to pay for facilities used at gymkhana, recommending hike in fellowship amount to IIT Council and sharing detailed-document on details of medical insurance of students.

“The email notice says that a revised fee circular will be issued. We will see if the new fee-structure is exactly as per the proposal we agreed to or not,” said a student.

Advertisement

The protest against the fee hike began in July after the new fee structure was declared by the institute

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:33:26 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC allows OTT release of Shamshera subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs 1 crore

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again

5

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

Featured Stories

Misogyny in court
Misogyny in court
Raising the dead
Raising the dead
Expert Explains | Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of con...
Expert Explains | Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of con...
Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation
Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister

Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
Delhi Confidential

NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit

Premium
Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know

Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'
Woman's football team captain

'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'

Who complained against Moosewala’s SYL song? Centre, Punjab say no info
RTI application

Who complained against Moosewala’s SYL song? Centre, Punjab say no info

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement