IIT Bombay announces summer programmes in AI, robotics, entrepreneurship for school students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced various summer workshops for school students in the upcoming months. Through immersive, practical learning experiences, Educational Outreach at IIT Bombay’s School Outreach Programmes seesk to introduce students of Class 8 to Class 12 to cutting-edge subjects including robotics, artificial intelligence, design thinking, UX design, and sustainability. The applications for the programmes have opened at the official website at cep.iitb.ac.in.

This year, five programmes have been launched by IIT Bombay. Applicants will be charged a certain fee for each course.

IITB Makerspace Summer Workshop (June 2 – June 10) is a nine-day programme designed to teach students about robotics, electronics, CAD and coding.