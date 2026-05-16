IIT Bombay announces summer programmes in AI, robotics, entrepreneurship for school students

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced various summer workshops for school students in the upcoming months. Through immersive, practical learning experiences, Educational Outreach at IIT Bombay’s School Outreach Programmes seesk to introduce students of Class 8 to Class 12 to cutting-edge subjects including robotics, artificial intelligence, design thinking, UX design, and sustainability. The applications for the programmes have opened at the official website at cep.iitb.ac.in.
This year, five programmes have been launched by IIT Bombay. Applicants will be charged a certain fee for each course.
IITB Makerspace Summer Workshop (June 2 – June 10) is a nine-day programme designed to teach students about robotics, electronics, CAD and coding.
NextGen@IITB Summer School (June 22 – June 26) is a five-day workshop on AI, robotics, bioengineering and design where students will get access to innovation labs across IIT Bomaby.
NextGen@IITB BMC Schools Edition (June 29 – July 3) is a customized NextGen programme with an emphasis on access, exposure, and basic innovation learning that is offered in partnership with BMC for kids in BMC schools.
In the Infinity Juniors – Entrepreneursihp Bootcamp (July 1 – July 5) students of classes 8 through 12 will participate in a practical entrepreneurship curriculum that emphasizes on their creativity, problem-solving, and innovative abilities.
These workshops, which are taught by professionals from the IITB campus, give students the chance to investigate how science, engineering, and design come together to address practical issues. As per IIT Bombay, a wide range of stakeholders are involved in the initiative. Students are exposed to future-ready fields at an early age, teachers are taught professional developments that are in line with NEP, and school leadership is maintained through institutional cooperation.
Through these programmes, Educational Outreach hopes to foster a younger audience at IIT Bombay’s interest, facilitate informed academic inquiry, and open doors to advanced learning opportunities. So far EO at the institute has impacted over 35,000 learners and delivered over 800 programmes including workshops, courses, and learning experiences.