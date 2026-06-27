IIT Bombay announces its first-ever overseas sub-campus in US

IIT Bombay will focus on areas such as AI, sustainability and clean technology to offer courses at this sub-campus.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday announced its first ever sub-campus outside India, in the US, which will be in collaboration with the State University of New York (SUNY) at Old Westbury.

Marking its first expansion outside of India, the premier technology institute plans to set-up the engineering education wing for the US-based public university which has been offering various courses in streams such as Arts, Science, Business etc.

Beginning with offering certificate courses from 2027, the institute plans to develop full-fledged degree programmes in future, which would be open for the global student population, including those in US and India.