IIT Bombay announces its first-ever overseas sub-campus in US

Beginning with offering certificate courses from 2027, the institute plans to develop full-fledged degree programmes in future, which would be open for the global student population, including those in US and India.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readMumbaiJun 27, 2026 06:55 AM IST
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday announced its first ever sub-campus outside India, in the US, which will be in collaboration with the State University of New York (SUNY) at Old Westbury.

Marking its first expansion outside of India, the premier technology institute plans to set-up the engineering education wing for the US-based public university which has been offering various courses in streams such as Arts, Science, Business etc.

Beginning with offering certificate courses from 2027, the institute plans to develop full-fledged degree programmes in future, which would be open for the global student population, including those in US and India.

“Through a Letter of Intent (LoI) signed by Director of IIT Bombay Prof Shireesh Kedare and the President of SUNY Old Westbury Dr Timothy E Sams, the two institutions have agreed to partner in the development of new educational and research opportunities that would be offered on the Long Island, New York, campus,” stated the media release issued by the institute.

It added that apart from work towards creating new academic offerings at all levels in science and engineering that will be focused on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, this association involves developing plans for collaborative research activities.

Speaking about the development, in a virtual press conference Prof Kedare said that this is a major milestone for the institute. He said that it is different from the various existing joint-degrees and exchange programmes, “With this collaboration we will offer our courses on US land,” he said.

IIT Bombay will focus on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability and clean technology etc. to offer courses at this sub-campus. “These will be certificate courses which can begin from 2027. Whereas starting complete programmes will happen in due course of time,” said Prof Kedare, highlighting that admission to courses offered at the sub-campus will not be through the JEE-Advanced.

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Responding to questions on why the institute chose to launch its overseas academic offering through a collaboration instead of establishing an independent campus, Prof. Kedare said, “Setting up an entirely new campus would have required us to acquire land and obtain various approvals. By partnering with an existing university in the US, we can avoid these formalities and concentrate on developing courses and academic programmes.”

SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy Sams, said, “IIT Bombay is recognised as a world-class institution. We are excited to establish a direct partnership that advances teaching, innovation and excellence in disciplines like physics and engineering with a goal of creating a robust IIT Bombay presence on our campus so that together we can prepare the next generation of leaders who will fuel success across our region, state, nation and world.”

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

 

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