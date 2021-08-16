IIT-Bombay allows Afghan students to return to campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has allowed Afghan students to return to its campus. The institute has asked the students to come back and continue their studies amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Several students enrolled at IIT Bombay were requesting the institute to approve their return.

“We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the master’s program this year under scholarships from ICCR. Because of online instructions, they were participating in the class from home. However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels on campus,” IIT Bombay director said in a Facebook post.

The students will be allowed to join classes from the hostel so that their studies are not interrupted. The director added, “Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon.”