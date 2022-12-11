IIT-BHU to award over 37000 degrees this year in convocation

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is awarding over 37,000 degrees to students who passed their respective programmes in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. This year’s award ceremony is being held at Swatantrata Bhawan auditorium.

A total of 37,896 graduands of Banaras Hindu University will be awarded in this ceremony, out of which a total of 91 graduands will be presented various medals from dais at the main function. These medals include Chancellor’s medals, Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Singh Gold Medal and BHU medals.

The total number of medals and prizes being awarded for the year 2020 is 11750, 12032 for 2021 and 14111 for 2022. For the year 2020, 433 students will be awarded with gold medals, 9 with silver (442 in total) and 79 prizes, which makes it a total of 521 awards and prizes for 2020.

For the 2021 batch, 449 students will be awarded gold medal, nine students will be awarded a silver medal (458 medals in totality), and 74 prizes.

In the 2022 batch, 451 students are being awarded gold medals, nine are being awarded silver medals, and 70 students are getting prizes from different departments. In addition to this, 11 students have been named for gold medal in ‘Supplementary Medal List’ and two in ‘Certificate/Diploma’ list. Similarly, 13 students will be awarded prizes in the ‘Supplementary Medal List’ and three in ‘Certificate/Diploma’ list.