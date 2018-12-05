IIT-BHU student gets Rs 1.04 crore placement offer

A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University has bagged a package of Rs 1.04 crore per annum from a US-based company in the ongoing placement session. The placement has started from December 1 onwards. Around 266 students have grabbed the job offer of the salary packages between Rs 47 to Rs 12 lakh, as per a release by IIT-BHU.

Advertising

Read| Three IIT-US students get Rs 1.54 crore package, highest package this placement season across IITs

Tesco, TCS, Citrix, SRIN, Myntra BDA, Morgan Stanley, Paypal, Fidelity Investments, Oyo Rooms, Flipkart were some of the companies that made a job offer of high package of Rs 26 lakh, while, Reliance Jio, Synopsis, Elastic Run, Sapient, Veritas, Tata Steel, Citi Pune, Fire Eye, Reliance Jio (SDE) offered roles between Rs 8 to 20 lakh.

A total of 150 students grabbed jobs during the time of internship with 33 companies.

Advertising

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now resorted to cutting-edge technology to add a new dimension to their research efforts. The step will also help them improve the institute’s ranking.

IIT-Roorkee student bags Rs 1.5 crore offer

A final year student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has bagged an offer worth Rs 1.5 crore from Microsoft. This is thus far the highest placement offer across IITs. The highest salary made by an Indian company was Rs 47 lakh.