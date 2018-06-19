Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
IIT (BHU) Signs MoU With Amazon Web Services Education Program

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present during the signing of the MoU between Amazon and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

IIT (BHU) Signs MoU With Amazon The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now resorted to cutting edge technology to add a new dimension to their research efforts. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services Education program at New Delhi on Tuesday. “Amazon is joining hands with IIT (BHU) for giving essentially free services in cloud computing, data sets and new technologies which will empower our students and faculty to do better and focussed research. It can save cost and time and come out with good research that will benefit all sections of society,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at the MoU signing at New Delhi.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now resorted to cutting edge technology to add a new dimension to their research efforts. The step will also help them improve the institute’s ranking, Prakash Javadekar said.

