IIT BHU: Institute orders probe into ‘vulgar’ songs played after Independence Day flag hoisting

Updated: August 17, 2022 10:27:05 am
AN INQUIRY panel has been set up at Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) after a video of some students dancing to “objectionable” songs after the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day surfaced on social media.
The alleged incident happened at the institute’s Gymkhana ground where the flag hoisting happened at 9:30 am on Monday after which some students played “objectionable” [Bhojpuri] songs.
IIT-BHU Registrar Rajan Srivastava said on Tuesday, “We came to know of some objectionable behaviour through the media. We have constituted an internal committee to look into the allegations.”
The committee will submit a report to the IIT-BHU director within two weeks.
Subscriber Only Stories
An official said that after the programme [for flag hoisting] ended and once the teaching and non-teaching staff left the ground, some youths connected their mobile phones to speakers , played some Bhojpuri songs, and began dancing to them.
“Some of the songs may have been objectionable for the occasion. But a few people were behind the incident… it should not be associated with the institute. Earlier in the day, patriotic songs were played and students paid their respects to the national flag and the country,” said the official.
“There were some outsiders present at the event as it was a flag-hoisting programme and there is no restriction on anyone attending such a function. So, the objectionable songs may have been played by some outsider too. All that will become clear during the probe,” said the official.
The official added that as soon as the staff heard the “vulgar songs”, the music was switched off and the ground was cleared.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
