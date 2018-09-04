IIT-BHU denies introducing course on ‘Adarsh Bahu’

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
In a statement, IIT-BHU has said they do not offer any course/training programme entitled "Daughter’s Pride – Beti Meri Abhiman" or an "Adarsh Bahu"

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 7:09:24 pm
In a statement, IIT-BHU has said they do not offer any course/training programme entitled "Daughter's Pride – Beti Meri Abhiman" or an "Adarsh Bahu"

Following media reports on courses provided by the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University on ideal daughter-in-law, the institute has denied terming reports “misleading”. In a statement, the institute has said they do not offer any course/training programme entitled “Daughter’s Pride – Beti Meri Abhiman” or an “Adarsh Bahu”.

Dr SP Mathur, Registrar of the Institute, said that no such training or course available or planned in the IIT-BHU on such topic. As per some reports, the institute in alliance with a start-up Young Skilled India is launching such programmes that are meant to train unmarried women as ideal daughter-in-laws.

This three-month crash course is specially designed for new brides and it aims to develop their inter-personal skills and how to deal with the new family members.

Mathur clarified that ‘Young Skilled India’ is a private start-up and IIT-BHU don’t have any relation to the training programme planned by this startup in collaboration with a private body of the city.

