IIT Bhilai convocation 2026: 313 students graduate, gold medal winners announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai awarded degrees to 313 students at its sixth convocation on October 24. The graduating batch included 170 BTech students, 8 BTech (Honours) students, 79 MTech students, 37 MSc students and 19 PhD scholars.
Kriti Arora received the Institute Gold Medal for securing the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) among BTech students. Nidhi Singh was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for Outstanding Female Student for overall academic excellence across BTech, BTech (Honours) and MSc programmes.
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The Director’s Gold Medal for overall performance in academics and extracurricular activities was awarded to Shubham Yogesh Mahajan among BTech students and Jimlee Patowary among MTech students.
IIT Bhilai convocation 2026: List of award winners
|Award/category
|Winner
|Programme/branch
|Institute Gold Medal
|Kriti Arora
|BTech — highest CGPA
|Director’s Gold Medal for Outstanding Female Student
|Nidhi Singh
|Overall academic excellence in BTech, BTech (Honours) and MSc
|Director’s Gold Medal — BTech
|Shubham Yogesh Mahajan
|BTech
|Director’s Gold Medal — MTech
|Jimlee Patowary
|MTech
|Senate Award
|Kriti Arora
|BTech — Computer Science and Engineering
|Senate Award
|Marodkar Vedant Bhalchand
|BTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|Senate Award
|Anuj Gupta
|BTech — Electrical Engineering
|Senate Award
|Prashant Malviya
|BTech — Mechanical Engineering
|Senate Award
|Dhananjay Abbott
|BTech — Metallurgical Engineering
|Senate Award
|Shubhadip Paul
|MSc — Chemistry
|Senate Award
|Manvi Tyagi
|MSc — Mathematics and Computing
|Senate Award
|Anurag Hazra
|MSc — Physics
|Senate Award
|Prajapat Ravindra Himmatbhai
|MTech — Bioengineering
|Senate Award
|Arindam Chakraborty
|MTech — Computer Science and Engineering
|Senate Award
|Debjit Sarkar
|MTech — Control and Instrumentation
|Senate Award
|Byomakesh Panda
|MTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|Senate Award
|Nitesh Singh Bhadauria
|MTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|Senate Award
|Nitesh Varshan M
|MTech — Design and Manufacturing
|Senate Award
|Saurav Kumar
|MTech — Design and Manufacturing
|Senate Award
|Basitti Ranjita
|MTech — Electric Vehicles Technology
|Senate Award
|Debajyoti De
|MTech — Electronics and Communication
|Senate Award
|Jimlee Patowary
|MTech — MSME
|Senate Award
|Yajour Kichenamourty
|MTech — Mechatronics
|Senate Award
|Vivek Kumar Soni
|MTech — Power Systems and Power Electronics
|Senate Award
|Anupam Kumar Singh
|MTech — Thermal and Fluids Engineering
The institute also presented Senate Awards to students who secured the highest CGPA in their respective branches and programmes. The BTech award recipients represented Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering.
Among MSc students, awards were presented in Chemistry, Mathematics and Computing, and Physics. MTech Senate Awards covered specialisations including Bioengineering, CSE, Control and Instrumentation, DSAI, Design and Manufacturing, Electric Vehicles Technology, Electronics and Communication, Mechatronics, Power Systems and Thermal and Fluids Engineering.
The 2025-26 graduating batch received digital degree certificates as part of the institute’s adoption of digital processes under the Digital India initiative.
The institute reported 191 ongoing research and development projects, with an R&D outlay of Rs 187 crore. It has also signed international memoranda of understanding with IMT Nord Europe, École Centrale de Nantes and the Technical University of Graz.
The institute has established an IT Park in Chhattisgarh through a collaboration with the state government. It has also developed an AI-powered Vidya Samiksha Kendra through the IIT Bhilai Technology and Innovation Foundation in collaboration with the state’s Samagra Shiksha initiative.