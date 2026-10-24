IIT Bhilai convocation 2026: 313 students graduate, gold medal winners announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai awarded degrees to 313 students at its sixth convocation on October 24. The graduating batch included 170 BTech students, 8 BTech (Honours) students, 79 MTech students, 37 MSc students and 19 PhD scholars.

Kriti Arora received the Institute Gold Medal for securing the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) among BTech students. Nidhi Singh was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for Outstanding Female Student for overall academic excellence across BTech, BTech (Honours) and MSc programmes.

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The Director’s Gold Medal for overall performance in academics and extracurricular activities was awarded to Shubham Yogesh Mahajan among BTech students and Jimlee Patowary among MTech students.