IIT Bhilai convocation 2026: 313 students graduate, gold medal winners announced

The institute also presented Senate Awards to students who secured the highest CGPA in their respective branches and programmes.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 03:42 PM IST
iit bhilai convocationIIT Bhilai also awarded who secured the highest CGPA in their respective branches (Image via IIT Bhilai)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai awarded degrees to 313 students at its sixth convocation on October 24. The graduating batch included 170 BTech students, 8 BTech (Honours) students, 79 MTech students, 37 MSc students and 19 PhD scholars.

Kriti Arora received the Institute Gold Medal for securing the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) among BTech students. Nidhi Singh was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for Outstanding Female Student for overall academic excellence across BTech, BTech (Honours) and MSc programmes.

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The Director’s Gold Medal for overall performance in academics and extracurricular activities was awarded to Shubham Yogesh Mahajan among BTech students and Jimlee Patowary among MTech students.

IIT Bhilai convocation 2026: List of award winners

Award/category Winner Programme/branch
Institute Gold Medal Kriti Arora BTech — highest CGPA
Director’s Gold Medal for Outstanding Female Student Nidhi Singh Overall academic excellence in BTech, BTech (Honours) and MSc
Director’s Gold Medal — BTech Shubham Yogesh Mahajan BTech
Director’s Gold Medal — MTech Jimlee Patowary MTech
Senate Award Kriti Arora BTech — Computer Science and Engineering
Senate Award Marodkar Vedant Bhalchand BTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
Senate Award Anuj Gupta BTech — Electrical Engineering
Senate Award Prashant Malviya BTech — Mechanical Engineering
Senate Award Dhananjay Abbott BTech — Metallurgical Engineering
Senate Award Shubhadip Paul MSc — Chemistry
Senate Award Manvi Tyagi MSc — Mathematics and Computing
Senate Award Anurag Hazra MSc — Physics
Senate Award Prajapat Ravindra Himmatbhai MTech — Bioengineering
Senate Award Arindam Chakraborty MTech — Computer Science and Engineering
Senate Award Debjit Sarkar MTech — Control and Instrumentation
Senate Award Byomakesh Panda MTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
Senate Award Nitesh Singh Bhadauria MTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
Senate Award Nitesh Varshan M MTech — Design and Manufacturing
Senate Award Saurav Kumar MTech — Design and Manufacturing
Senate Award Basitti Ranjita MTech — Electric Vehicles Technology
Senate Award Debajyoti De MTech — Electronics and Communication
Senate Award Jimlee Patowary MTech — MSME
Senate Award Yajour Kichenamourty MTech — Mechatronics
Senate Award Vivek Kumar Soni MTech — Power Systems and Power Electronics
Senate Award Anupam Kumar Singh MTech — Thermal and Fluids Engineering

The institute also presented Senate Awards to students who secured the highest CGPA in their respective branches and programmes. The BTech award recipients represented Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering.

Among MSc students, awards were presented in Chemistry, Mathematics and Computing, and Physics. MTech Senate Awards covered specialisations including Bioengineering, CSE, Control and Instrumentation, DSAI, Design and Manufacturing, Electric Vehicles Technology, Electronics and Communication, Mechatronics, Power Systems and Thermal and Fluids Engineering.

The 2025-26 graduating batch received digital degree certificates as part of the institute’s adoption of digital processes under the Digital India initiative.

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The institute reported 191 ongoing research and development projects, with an R&D outlay of Rs 187 crore. It has also signed international memoranda of understanding with IMT Nord Europe, École Centrale de Nantes and the Technical University of Graz.

The institute has established an IT Park in Chhattisgarh through a collaboration with the state government. It has also developed an AI-powered Vidya Samiksha Kendra through the IIT Bhilai Technology and Innovation Foundation in collaboration with the state’s Samagra Shiksha initiative.

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