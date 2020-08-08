IIT-B to use AI to check malpractices during online exams

IIT-Bombay had last month announced a fully online semester starting August 10. IIT-Bombay had last month announced a fully online semester starting August 10.

To check malpractices during online exams in the current semester, IIT-Bombay is considering the deployment artificial intelligence (AI)-based monitoring systems across all courses. In an email to students on August 5, deputy director (academic and infrastructural affairs) Professor S Sudarshan said “remotely proctored” exams could be conducted during the semester. For this, students will be required to take exams from home, with a laptop camera monitoring them. IIT-Bombay had last month announced a fully online semester starting August 10. Proctoring involves the use of a software that monitors candidates’ behaviour and their computer activity through audio and video recording before and during the exam to detect any activity that can be construed as cheating. For end-semester exams, students may be asked to go to a nearby centre.

“We are planning to have well-proctored exams at locations across the country for your end-semester exams. This will ensure that cheating cannot occur, while allowing you to take the exams close to your home. However, the details still need to be worked out, and will share them once they are finalised, around mid-September,” said the email. Those found to be using unfair and dishonest means will face action, it added.

When contacted, Prof Sudarshan said, “Some experiments with proctoring services have been conducted so far. It will involve recording videos of students while they appear for exam. These services make use of artificial intelligence to monitor behaviour, to check that they are not doing anything other than working on the exam.” While there are concerns regarding violation of privacy, Prof Sudarshan said these will be addressed. The institute may also deploy an internal app called ‘Safe’, that is used for distributing question papers and collecting answers.

Nearly 50 people on the campus have so far been diagnosed with Covid-19, some of them students, said the email. The institute has allowed certain students with lack of access to online learning resources to return to campus.

