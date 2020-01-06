IIT-B Techfest: Einstein, the robot, showcased in 10-minute interaction, leaves audience wanting more

When asked by the host if it was as smart as the scientist after whom it had been named, Einstein prompted, “There is no doubt about my mathematical abilities.” When asked by the host if it was as smart as the scientist after whom it had been named, Einstein prompted, “There is no doubt about my mathematical abilities.”

I do not believe in immortality of the individual, and I consider ethics to be an exclusively human concern with no superhuman authority behind it, prompted the robot named Einstein, quoting legendary theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, after whom the humanoid has been named.

Einstein was the star attraction, two years after Sophia, the world’s first robot to receive a country’s citizenship, on the last day of IIT Bombay’s Techfest on Sunday.

“Sophia told me how much you made her feel welcome,” the robot prompted in a 10-minute interaction with the audience, many of whom had travelled long distances to attend the event.

While the event saw a packed hall, several were left disappointed with the limited interaction with the robot.

The organisers cancelled a media interaction scheduled with Einstein even as they had promised a question and answer round with the audience. This was the robot’s first appearance in India.

Ketan Vaidya, who had come to the festival with his two children, said, “The effort of humanising a robot is commendable. But it should have been longer and more interactive. The organisers should also have sessions on AI (Artificial Intelligence).”

Ruchita Abhang, who came to the festival from Pune, said, “Sophia was much more interactive and interesting. It is more famous and more experienced than this one.”

When contacted, a Techfest media coordinator said, “It was a packed hall and we couldn’t pass on the microphone to the audience. So we asked questions through the host. For every robot, about 10 minutes is the standard length.”

Anti-CAA badges confiscated

A group of students from IIT Bombay tried distributing badges against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Sunday morning outside the campus, but were detained by security personnel. The badges were confiscated and the students were allowed inside only after they removed them. When contacted, Dean of Student Affairs T Kundu said, “The students were asked to act as per law and order on the campus. I have not seen their material, but inflammatory material could have caused problems.”.

