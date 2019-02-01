IIT-B students unhappy over marginal hike in stipends, protest against govt memorandum

THOUGH the Ministry of Science and Technology published a memorandum on Wednesday announcing a hike in the fellowship amount for research and PhD scholars, the students’ demands for better stipends continues. While they had demanded an 80 per cent hike, the memorandum approved a 24 per cent to 35 per cent hike in fellowship stipends. Also, the students’ demand was that the revision should be effective from April 1, 2018, whereas the memorandum has set the date for the revised stipends to kick in as January 1, 2019.

In Mumbai, research scholars from institutes, including IIT Bombay, Institute of Chemical Technology, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Mumbai University get fellowships from the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, among others.

On Wednesday, students at IIT-B demonstrated against the memorandum. The students had held a strike for a fellowship hike in December last year and in mid January. Stating that the memorandum is a ‘blatant insult’ to research scholars, the students said in a joint statement, “This mere increase of Rs 5,000-6,000 is not only inadequate but also unjustified. While the last hike in fellowship which happened in April 2014 was around 56 per cent, this 24 per cent hike announcement fails miserably to fulfil the needs of the research scholars.” The statement said the announcement shows negligence of the government towards research scholars in country. The students have demanded an immediate revamp of the memorandum in accordance to their demands. “Regular disbursement of fellowship is also a matter of concern. At times, we are not paid for over four months and given a lump sum amount later but sustaining in that period is difficult,” said a student from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. There has been no change in HRA, and it does not mention revision in fellowship of MTech and other masters level courses, said students. The demand for a governing body has also not been heeded.

“Indian research scholars get around 450 USD while those outside are paid 1,600-2,000 USD. The difference will lead to brain drain,” said a student.