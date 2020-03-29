IIT, AIIMS alumni join hands to create robot to ‘sanitise cities against coronavirus’

The device created by trio The device created by trio

Debayan Saha and Shashi Ranjan, alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and AIIMS respectively, along with Sashi Ranjan who is a biomedical scientist from NUS, Singapore claim to have created a robot that can sanitise cities and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Their device ‘Airlens Minus Corona’, they say, can successfully tackle the coronavirus.

It operates on the mechanism of water droplets, which when ionised or charged, oxidises the viral protein in the virus and reduces it to a non-harmful molecule, claim the trio.

Ranjan, one of the three co-founders of the start-up called PerSapien Innovations said, “Oxidation is among the most potent antimicrobial tools that can sterilise an entire city. Our technology uses an optimal combination of electric energy and water atomisation techniques to induce a charge on water droplets while creating the most potent oxidative entities — hydroxyl radicals — that can oxidise and kill the coronavirus.”

The aim is to take the machine across streets, especially targeting sterilisation of public places such as hospitals, bus-stops, railway stations, shopping malls, etc, to stop spreading of the virus across the city.

Debayan Saha, co-founder commented, “Alcohols (like ethanol or IPA) are known to inactivate viruses by denaturing their protein coat. But the alcohol-based hand sanitiser is useful for individuals or for sanitising surfaces at a smaller scale in the fight against coronavirus. However, this is insufficient in such an emergency as it is impractical to use alcohol for sanitising cities.”

Thus, they explain, to combat the virus at a global scale/ national level, the entire city needs to be sanitised for which Airlens Minus Corona (-Corona) has been created.

