JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment List Today: What time will it be out?

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026 today, June 30, at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check their allotment status by visiting the official website, josaa.nic.in, once the link is activated.

To access the allotment result, candidates will have to log in using their JEE Main 2026 application number, password, and the required security pin. The allotment letter will mention the institute and programme allotted to the candidate based on their rank, category, preferences filled during choice locking, and seat availability.

JoSAA Round 2 Counselling schedule

Event Date Round 2 seat allotment result June 30, 2026 (5 pm) Online reporting, document upload and response to queries June 30 (5 pm) to July 3, 2026 Last date for fee payment July 3, 2026 (5 pm) Resolution of fee payment issues July 4, 2026 (5 pm) Withdrawal/Exit window July 1 (10 am) to July 3 (5 pm), 2026 Last date to respond to withdrawal/document queries July 5, 2026 (5 pm)

JoSAA Round 2: What after the allotment results are announced?

Candidates who receive a seat in Round 2 must complete the online reporting process within the prescribed deadline. This includes accepting the allotted seat, uploading the required documents for verification, paying the seat acceptance fee and responding to any queries raised by the verifying authorities. Those who wish to withdraw from the counselling process or exit seat allocation can do so within the specified withdrawal window.