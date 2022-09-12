NIT Rourkela exempts 75% eligibility requirement for admissions, registration to begin tomorrow

The eligibility requirement of 75 per cent marks or 20 percentiles in class 12 exams conducted by the respective boards has been exempted by NIT Rourkela as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-23. The institute, as shared in a press note, will organise the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 and will also co-host JoSAA-2022.

Key changes this year

Additionally, candidates should remember that this year, change of category tag from PwD to non-PwD may be permitted only if the candidate has not availed the benefit of compensatory time and/or the services of scribe in JEE Main 2022. If the candidate had availed the benefits, then the candidature shall be cancelled.

Also, candidates will not be asked to physically report at participating institutes at the end of JoSAA rounds if they have opted for participation in CSAB special round.

JoSAA and CSAB schedule

According to the schedule, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), consisting of CSAB and JAB, will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. Two CSAB special rounds will be conducted thereafter to fill the vacant seats in the NIT+ system, if any.

NIT+ system is the seat allocation process for the year 2022 for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and some GFTI (Government funded technical institutes).

— September 12: Registration process for JoSAA starts

— September 23-October 16: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

— October 24: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds and registration for the filling of vacant seats through CSAB Sspecial rounds starts

— October 29-November 6: Two rounds of CSAB special will be conducted.

— November 7: Expected date for commencement of first year classes.

This year, the authorities are estimating that approximately 2.2 lakh applicants will participate in JoSAA and CSAB special rounds. There will be a total of 54477 seats for JoSAA. All 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs, 3 SPAs and one IIEST will select applicants through JoSAA counselling.

After the completion of the sixth round of JoSAA 2022 counselling, vacant seats of the NIT+ system, if any, will be filled through CSAB-special rounds