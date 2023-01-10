IISER Thiruvananthapuram introduces BS-MS i2Sc flagship programmes; check details

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Thiruvananthapuram (IISER TVM) has introduced a five-year BS-MS flagship programme called Integrated and Interdisciplinary Sciences (i2Sc). Information about this programme is available at the official website — iisertvm.ac.in.

The aim of this programme, as per IISER, is to impart unique education and training to the younger generation of students. Experts are aiming to equip candidates with skills that meet the evolving needs, demands and challenges of the modern world.

The i2Sc programme includes five different streams, each based on a core discipline and associated thematic areas. At the end of the common foundation courses taught over the first two years, students may opt for any one of these five streams to study advanced courses in the core discipline and specialise in the associated thematic areas, culminating in a year-long research project in the year five.

Each of the five streams offers a unique, yet integrated paradigm to gain analytic and cognitive skills based on an interdisciplinary curriculum and training in research.

The curriculum includes courses in allied topics such as Scientific Communication, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Entrepreneurship and Ethics to contextualise the learning experience. The programme will also provide opportunities to inculcate soft skills that are essential for the future success of the highly skilled graduates of the programme.

Apart from the existing BS-MS programmes and newly launched BS – MS i2Sc programmes, the institute also offers:

— Master of Science (MSc)

— Integrated and direct PhD programmes

These programmes aim to provide a modern research-integrated education to the bachelor’s degree holders with a resolute commitment to pursue careers in science.