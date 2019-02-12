IISER-Pune research internship: Online applications delayed, check updates

IISER Pune research internship: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is inviting applications from research-oriented students to participate in its summer student programme. Earlier, the applications were scheduled to begin today, February 12, 2019 (Tuesday), but now has been postponed till February 15 (Friday).

The application process will remain “open till the end of the month”, according to the official notification. Selected candidates will perform research on both theory and experiment aspects with the faculty of IISER Pune. The duration of the projects for 4 – 8 weeks during the period May 15 – July 15, 2019.

IISER Pune research internship: Selection procedure

Candidates will have to browse the list of available projects and identify their project of interest. In case a candidate needs further technical information on the project, send a single email to the concerned faculty.

IISER Pune research internship: Eligibility

Students in the second, third or fourth year of B.Sc/B.Tech/B.E or equivalent and first-year students of MTech or equivalent with 60 per cent overall grades and 80 per cent in particular stream of interest can apply.

IISER Pune research internship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iiserpune.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘applications for summer internship 2019’ under ‘news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click a link at the bottom

Step 4: Another new page will open

Step 5: Read instructions carefully, click ‘registration form’

Step 6: Fill-up the form and apply

Candidates can take up to two projects. Selected students will also be given free stay in students’ hostel along with a travel and boarding expense of Rs 6000 per month.