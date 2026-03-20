IISER IAT Aptitude Test 2026: Registration opens at iiseradmission.in; exam on June 7

IISER IAT Aptitude Test 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) started the registration process for its Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. The entrance exam is the sole criterion for admission to undergraduate programmes across the seven IISER campuses for the academic year 2026–27. Admission will not be based on JEE scores. The online application window opened on March 5, 2026, and will close on April 13, 2026. The examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 9 am to 12 pm.
Candidates can apply by visiting the official IISER admissions portal at iiseradmission.in. The process involves registering to receive a user ID and password, completing the application form, uploading required documents, and paying the application fee. Corrections in application forms will be allowed between April 16 and 18, 2026. Admit cards will be released on May 24, 2026.
–April 13, 2026: Application portal closes
–April 16-18 2026: Corrections in application forms
–May 24, 2026: Release of exam hall ticket
–June 7, 2026: IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026
Eligibility for IAT 2026 requires candidates to have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, or a minimum three-year diploma in the science stream in 2024, 2025, or 2026, with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD). Applicants must have studied at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.
Mathematics is mandatory for certain programmes, including BS-MS Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, BTech/BS Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal, and BS Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati.
Special provisions apply to JKBOSE Kashmir and Ladakh students from December 2023, who will be treated as 2024 pass-outs. Kashmiri migrants must upload a domicile certificate. Reservations will follow the Government of India policy:
–SC: 15 per cent,
–ST: 7.5 per cent
–OBC-NCL: 27 per cent
–PwD: 5 per cent
–EWS: Up to 10 per cent, along with supernumerary seats for Kashmiri migrants.
The seven IISER campuses participating in admissions are Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. A helpdesk has been set up to assist candidates, available at +91 7205457461 (between 2 pm and 5 pm on working days) and via email at askjac2026@iiserbpr.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates.