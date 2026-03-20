IISER IAT Aptitude Test 2026: Registration opens at iiseradmission.in; exam on June 7

IISER IAT Aptitude Test 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) started the registration process for its Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. The entrance exam is the sole criterion for admission to undergraduate programmes across the seven IISER campuses for the academic year 2026–27. Admission will not be based on JEE scores. The online application window opened on March 5, 2026, and will close on April 13, 2026. The examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official IISER admissions portal at iiseradmission.in. The process involves registering to receive a user ID and password, completing the application form, uploading required documents, and paying the application fee. Corrections in application forms will be allowed between April 16 and 18, 2026. Admit cards will be released on May 24, 2026.