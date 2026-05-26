IISER IAT 2026 admit cards released at iiseradmission.in, here’s how to download

The Joint Admission Committee has released the admit card for the Institute of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test (IISER IAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at iiseradmission.in.
To access their respective admit cards, candidates will have to log in using their user ID and password. The IAT 2026 examination is scheduled to facilitate admission into the four-year BS and five-year BS-MS dual degree programmes offered by IISERs. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in designated centres across the country. It is a three-hour test containing 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) aimed at testing the candidate’s knowledge across core science subjects.
Follow these steps to download the admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “Download admit card” or “hall ticket” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registered user ID and password in the login window
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the admit card
Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out for future use
The admit card is an essential document containing important information, including the allotted exam centre, paper timings and reporting day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre on the day of the examination. It is a mandatory document, without which entry will not be permitted.