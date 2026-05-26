IISER IAT 2026 admit cards released at iiseradmission.in, here’s how to download

Admit card for IISER IAT is out (image: ai generated)

The Joint Admission Committee has released the admit card for the Institute of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test (IISER IAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at iiseradmission.in.

To access their respective admit cards, candidates will have to log in using their user ID and password. The IAT 2026 examination is scheduled to facilitate admission into the four-year BS and five-year BS-MS dual degree programmes offered by IISERs. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in designated centres across the country. It is a three-hour test containing 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) aimed at testing the candidate’s knowledge across core science subjects.