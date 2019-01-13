IISER IAT 2019 entrance test date announced, check here

IISER IAT 2019: The entrance test to get admission into Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER IAT 2019) will be conducted in June, and the admission process will begin in April. This year, the entrance examination will be conducted in online mode. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, iiseradmission.in. The date of the entrance test will be announced soon.

Advertising

The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

IISER IAT 2019: Important dates

Cut-off criteria of 10+2 board marks: March

IAT 2019 practice/ moclk test: April

Commencement of admission process: April

IAT entrance test: June

Announcement of results: June to July

Beginning of academic session: August 2019.

IISER IAT 2019: Degree Programmes

BS-MS (Dual Degree)

It is a five-year degree program for bright and motivated science students who have passed class 10+2 or equivalent. The program integrates classroom learning with research and provides ample scope for multidisciplinary interactions. The program consists of core courses in basic sciences and specialization in chosen subjects along with an MS research project. The training during the program enables students to pursue careers in academia, R&D institutes, and industries.

Additionally, IISER Bhopal offers four year BS programmes in Economics and Engineering Sciences. Mathematics at 10+2 level is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to both these BS programmes.

Scholarship

Advertising

KVPY scholars admitted to IISERs would draw fellowship as per KVPY norms. In addition, a limited number of INSPIRE scholarships will be available for candidates admitted through JEE Advanced and SCB channel as applicable as per the norms prescribed by DST INSPIRE scheme. This supersedes all earlier announcements regarding scholarship.