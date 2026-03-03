IISER to begin IAT 2026 registration from March 5 at iiseradmission.in: Important dates, eligibility and more

IISER IAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will begin the registration process for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 from March 5. Admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic session across all seven IISER campuses will be determined solely on the basis of IAT scores and not JEE scores, the institute has clarified.

Candidates seeking admission to IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Tirupati, can apply online through the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

Important Dates for IAT 2026

Event Date Application Portal Opens March 5, 2026 Application Portal Closes April 13, 2026 Application Correction Window April 16–18, 2026 Release of Hall Ticket May 24, 2026 IAT 2026 Examination June 7, 2026 (9:00 am – 12:00 pm IST)

The online application window will open on March 5 (Thursday), while the aptitude test is scheduled to be conducted on June 7 (Sunday), from 9 am to 12 noon. The IAT remains the exclusive and mandatory gateway for admission to IISERs, which are autonomous institutions established by the Government of India to promote high-quality basic science education and research.