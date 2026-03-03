IISER to begin IAT 2026 registration from March 5 at iiseradmission.in: Important dates, eligibility and more

IISER IAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will begin the registration process for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 from March 5. Admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic session across all seven IISER campuses will be determined solely on the basis of IAT scores and not JEE scores, the institute has clarified.
Candidates seeking admission to IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Tirupati, can apply online through the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in.
|Event
|Date
|Application Portal Opens
|March 5, 2026
|Application Portal Closes
|April 13, 2026
|Application Correction Window
|April 16–18, 2026
|Release of Hall Ticket
|May 24, 2026
|IAT 2026 Examination
|June 7, 2026 (9:00 am – 12:00 pm IST)
The online application window will open on March 5 (Thursday), while the aptitude test is scheduled to be conducted on June 7 (Sunday), from 9 am to 12 noon. The IAT remains the exclusive and mandatory gateway for admission to IISERs, which are autonomous institutions established by the Government of India to promote high-quality basic science education and research.
In order to be eligible, candidates are required to have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) or a minimum three-year diploma programme in the science stream in 2024, 2025 or 2026.
A minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates) is required, calculated by considering all subjects taken. Further it is required for them to have studied at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.
Step 1: Visit the IISER Admissions 2026 website at iiseradmission.in
Step 2: Click on “Apply for IAT-2026” on the homepage.
Step 3: Register to generate a User ID and Password.
Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload required documents and pay the application fee.
Step 5: Candidates are advised to enter details carefully, as certain information cannot be modified after final submission.
Subject-eligibility
Candidates must also note that IISER has specified, for subject-wise eligibility Mathematics is mandatory for specific programmes such as:
–BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata
–BTech/BS in Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal
–BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati