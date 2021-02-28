IISER admissions (BS-MS) programme: Check application process details, paper pattern, syllabus

IISER admissions 2021: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released admission notification for five-year dual degree (BS-MS) programme and four-year BS programme. Interested candidates can apply at iiseradmission.in. According to IISER, the important dates will be announced on March 29.

IISER admissions 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2020 or 2021 are eligible to apply for admissions. Candidates will be admitted to IISER only through Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), JEE Advanced with rank within 10,000, and state and central board channel (SCB).

The candidates will be selected on the basis of entrance exam. The dates will be notified soon. Those who clear the test will get admissions at the IISER campuses in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

Syllabus

The syllabus for IAT follows the NCERT syllabus for class 10 and 12. It would have questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. Check subject-wise syllabus –

Mathematics: Sets, relations and functions, trigonometric functions, inverse trigonometric functions, the principle of mathematical induction, complex numbers and quadratic equations, linear inequalities permutations and combinations, binomial theorem, sequences and series, straight lines, conic sections, introduction to three-dimensional geometry, limits and derivatives, mathematical reasoning, statistics, probability, matrices, determinants, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, integrals, applications of integrals, differential equations, vectors, three-dimensional geometry, and linear programming.

Physics: Physical world and measurement, kinematics, laws of motion, work, energy and power, motion of systems of particles and rigid body, gravitation, properties of bulk matter, thermodynamics, behavior of perfect gas and kinetic energy, oscillations, waves, electrostatics, current electricity, magnetic effect of current and magnetism, electromagnetic induction, alternating current, electromagnetic waves, optics, dual nature of radiation and matter, atoms, nuclei, electronic devices, and communication systems.

Chemistry: Some basic concept of chemistry, the structure of an atom, classification of elements and periodicity in properties, chemical bonding and molecular structure, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrogen, the s-block elements, the p-block elements, organic Chemistry – basic principles and techniques, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry. The solid-state solutions, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, surface chemistry, general principles and processes of isolation of elements the p-block elements, the d- & f-block elements, coordination compounds, haloalkanes and haloarenes, alcohols, phenols and ethers aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, organic compounds containing nitrogens, biomolecules, polymers, chemistry in everyday life.

Biology: Diversity in the living world, structural organization in animals and plants, cell structure and function, plant physiology, human physiology, reproduction, genetics and evolution, biology and human welfare, biotechnology and its application, ecology and environment.