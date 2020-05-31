IISER admissions 2020: Last date to apply extended, check details

IISER admissions 2020: The application process will be closed on June 10 IISER admissions 2020: The application process will be closed on June 10

IISER admissions 2020: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) has extended the last date to apply for admission to five-year dual degree (BS-MS) programme and four-year BS programme. The candidates can now apply till June 10 through the website- iiseradmission.in.

The aptitude test has also been postponed, and the institute will announce the revised dates soon. Those who clear the test will have to participate in the seat allotment process through which admissions will be allotted at the IISER campuses including Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2019 or 2020 are eligible to apply for admissions. Candidates will be admitted to IISER only through Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), JEE Advanced with rank within 10000, and state and central board channel (SCB).

IISER admissions 2020: Syllabus

The syllabus for IAT follows the NCERT syllabus for class 10 and 12. It would have questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. Check subject-wise syllabus –

Mathematics: Sets, relations and functions, trigonometric functions, inverse trigonometric functions, the principle of mathematical induction, complex numbers and quadratic equations, linear inequalities permutations and combinations, binomial theorem, sequences and series, straight lines, conic sections, introduction to three-dimensional geometry, limits and derivatives, mathematical reasoning, statistics, probability, matrices, determinants, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, integrals, applications of integrals, differential equations, vectors, three-dimensional geometry, and linear programming.

Read | SPPU admissions 2020-21: Application form to release from June 1

Physics: Physical world and measurement, kinematics, laws of motion, work, energy and power, motion of systems of particles and rigid body, gravitation, properties of bulk matter, thermodynamics, behavior of perfect gas and kinetic energy, oscillations, waves, electrostatics, current electricity, magnetic effect of current and magnetism, electromagnetic induction, alternating current, electromagnetic waves, optics, dual nature of radiation and matter, atoms, nuclei, electronic devices, and communication systems.

Chemistry: Some basic concept of chemistry, the structure of an atom, classification of elements and periodicity in properties, chemical bonding and molecular structure, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrogen, the s-block elements, the p-block elements, organic Chemistry – basic principles and techniques, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry. The solid-state solutions, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, surface chemistry, general principles and processes of isolation of elements the p-block elements, the d- & f-block elements, coordination compounds, haloalkanes and haloarenes, alcohols, phenols and ethers aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, organic compounds containing nitrogens, biomolecules, polymers, chemistry in everyday life

Biology: Diversity in the living world, structural organization in animals and plants, cell structure and function, plant physiology, human physiology, reproduction, genetics and evolution, biology and human welfare, biotechnology and its application, ecology and environment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd