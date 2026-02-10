IISER to begin IAT 2026 registration from Mar 5; complete admission schedule, course-list here

Admission to IISERs is conducted only through the IISER Aptitude Test, which serves as the common entrance exam for various BS, BS-MS dual degree, and BTech programmes offered across IISER campuses.

By: Education Desk
Feb 10, 2026
Pune IISERIISER was chosen as the host institution for I-HUB QTF by the Central Government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the aegis of the National Mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems. (Source: File)
IISER IAT 2026 Admission Schedule: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the schedule for the online application process for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2026 through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT). As per the official schedule, IAT 2026 registrations will open on March 5, and eligible candidates can apply online at iiseradmission.in.

According to the notification released by IISERs, the last date to submit the IAT 2026 application form is April 13. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, in computer-based mode across multiple centres in India.

IISER IAT 2026: Important dates

The detailed schedule for IISER admissions 2026 is provided below:

Event Date
Application portal opens March 5, 2026
Last date for online registration April 13, 2026
Application correction window April 13 to April 15, 2026
Admit card release May 24, 2026
IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 June 7, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon)

Programmes offered through IAT 2026

The IISER Aptitude Test is conducted for admission to the following programmes:

Course IISER Campus
Five-year BS-MS dual degree programme All IISER campuses
Five-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences IISER Kolkata
Five-year BS-MS in Geology (new) IISER Mohali
Five-year BS-MS in Environmental Sciences (new) IISER Mohali
Four-year BS in Economic Sciences IISER Bhopal
Four-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences IISER Tirupati
Four-year BTech in Engineering Sciences IISER Bhopal
Four-year BTech in Data Science and Engineering IISER Bhopal

IAT 2026 eligibility criteria

–Candidates must have passed Class XII or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, or be appearing in 2026, from a board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India. Applicants should have studied at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at the Class XII level.

–For certain programmes — including BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences (IISER Kolkata), BTech programmes at IISER Bhopal, and economics-related BS courses at IISER Bhopal and Tirupati — Mathematics is mandatory at the Class XII level.

–Foreign national candidates are required to upload an equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), unless they meet the specified Indian board criteria.

Note that candidates whose Class 12 results are yet to be declared as of the application date, are also eligible to apply. However, admission will be subject to meeting the minimum eligibility requirements at the time of verification.

According to the IAT 2026 website, the undergraduate programmes at IISERs will combine classroom learning with early exposure to research. The institutes offer fully residential campuses, access to advanced research facilities, interdisciplinary learning opportunities, and year-long research projects leading to an MS thesis for dual degree students.

 

Feb 10: Latest News
